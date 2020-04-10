ABC teams up with celebrities to bring you “The Disney Family Singalong”

Mark your calendars for April 16! ABC is teaming with some of your favorite celebrities to bring you “The Disney Family Singalong.”

The nationwide singalong event will feature celebrities with their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes.

Special guests will include Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Buble, Kristin Chenoweth, Auli’i Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianna Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, John Stamos and many more!

The hour-long show will feature songs from all of your favorite Disney movies. You’ll hear classics from “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Toy Story,” but also songs from recent fan favorites like “Moana” and “Frozen.”

Animated characters will guide the on-screen lyrics for families, so they can sing along in perfect harmony!

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music. We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment.

Tune into 4 News Now on April 16 to watch “The Disney Family Singalong.” The fun kicks off at 8 p.m.

