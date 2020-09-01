Abandoned kitten rescued by WSP troopers has been adopted

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

PASCO, Wash. — An abandoned kitten rescued by Washington State Patrol troopers has been adopted.

On Friday, WSP Trooper Thorson found a box on the side of Road 100, near the on-ramp to I-182 in Pasco. According to the trooper, three of the kittens were run over after leaving the box, but one was still alive.

Thorson said the kitten ran off before he could catch it.

Then, on Monday morning when Thorson returned to the station after the weekend, he heard meowing inside his patrol car. When he and another trooper lifted the hood, they found the surviving kitten inside.

Remember the kittens that got ran over last Friday in Pasco and one was still alive but I couldn’t catch it? Well… it’s been in my engine compartment all weekend!! We heard it crying when I got to the office this A.M. Someone please adopt it!! WSP…509-734-7034 pic.twitter.com/K2mTSgmhTg — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) August 31, 2020

They were able to get the kitten adopted mere hours later, and is now safe and sound in a loving home.

Update: We got the baby kitten adopted!! @Jennaontheair is the proud new mom!! Thank you for all the calls and responses! #MondayMiracle pic.twitter.com/FLUFS5VIp5 — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) August 31, 2020

