Abandoned kitten rescued by WSP troopers has been adopted
PASCO, Wash. — An abandoned kitten rescued by Washington State Patrol troopers has been adopted.
On Friday, WSP Trooper Thorson found a box on the side of Road 100, near the on-ramp to I-182 in Pasco. According to the trooper, three of the kittens were run over after leaving the box, but one was still alive.
Thorson said the kitten ran off before he could catch it.
Then, on Monday morning when Thorson returned to the station after the weekend, he heard meowing inside his patrol car. When he and another trooper lifted the hood, they found the surviving kitten inside.
They were able to get the kitten adopted mere hours later, and is now safe and sound in a loving home.
