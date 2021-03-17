A Year In The Bubble: Ruins becomes take-out restaurant, vintage, VHS store after a year of challenges

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — For Ruins, this past year has been a challenge.

The restaurant wasn’t able to appropriately accommodate the limited capacity required under Phase 2, so they decided to reopen a little later and with a couple of changes.

Ruins became a take-out only restaurant with a vintage shop and VHS store all in one!

They completely revamped the menu and even offered take-out cocktails, beer and wine.

Masks are required while shopping around in the store and they hope to provide movie nights when outdoor seating is open, hopefully very soon.

Right now, the restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10am to 8pm.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.