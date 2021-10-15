A wonderful weekend is ahead – Mark

A wonderful weekend is on the way.

Here’s a look at the rest for your Friday: mostly clouds and mild conditions.

Your 4 Things to Know:

Clouds and mild today

Some afternoon sprinkles are expected

A much warmer weekend is on the way

Saturday will be nice and sunny!

Today’s average highs are in the high 50s to low 60s.

Saturday will be warmer, then Sunday will have clouds and evening rain showers. Next week will also be warmer with partly cloudy conditions.