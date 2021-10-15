A wonderful weekend is ahead – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

A wonderful weekend is on the way.

Here’s a look at the rest for your Friday: mostly clouds and mild conditions.

Fri Rest Of

Your 4 Things to Know:

  • Clouds and mild today
  • Some afternoon sprinkles are expected
  • A much warmer weekend is on the way
  • Saturday will be nice and sunny!

Fri Mid 4 Things

Today’s average highs are in the high 50s to low 60s.

Fri Highs

Saturday will be warmer, then Sunday will have clouds and evening rain showers. Next week will also be warmer with partly cloudy conditions.

Fri Planning 7 Day

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories