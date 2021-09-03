Summer returns in full force this Labor Day weekend – Mark

Expect sunny and warm conditions for your Friday. Temperatures by dinnertime will hit 80 degrees.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, September 3:

Another chilly morning

Above average temperatures today

Sunny and dry weekend ahead

80 degrees and warmer for the weekend

Good news! We will see very little smoke from wildfires this weekend.

Today will be a bit warmer than normal across the state today.

High pressure will keep us under sunshine and mild temperatures today. A few weak fronts bring some clouds and breezy conditions through the Labor Day weekend. We will have increased clouds and cooler temperatures by the end of next week.