Summer returns in full force this Labor Day weekend – Mark

Expect sunny and warm conditions for your Friday. Temperatures by dinnertime will hit 80 degrees.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, September 3:

  • Another chilly morning
  • Above average temperatures today
  • Sunny and dry weekend ahead
  • 80 degrees and warmer for the weekend

Good news! We will see very little smoke from wildfires this weekend.

Today will be a bit warmer than normal across the state today.

High pressure will keep us under sunshine and mild temperatures today. A few weak fronts bring some clouds and breezy conditions through the Labor Day weekend. We will have increased clouds and cooler temperatures by the end of next week.

