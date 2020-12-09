A wintry mix of weather while you sleep -Kris

A little bit of everything will be falling from the skies overnight. Rain, light freezing rain and snow will move through the region in the wee hours. However, most of the wet weather will wrap up by the morning commute. Morning commuters will find that most roads will just be wet. That said, pockets of light freezing rain, especially in the northern valleys, might be an issue. Behind the front, expect a dry Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s, which is above average.

The dry weather will stick around for Thursday and Friday, but changes in our weather pattern are on the way. Saturday night, the first of several storm systems will move through the region bringing a chance of snow to the valleys. Rain and snow will continue off and on through the 7-day forecast and beyond.