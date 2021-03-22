A wintry mix for the first week of spring – Mark

Happy Monday!

It may be spring now, but this week brings a wintry mix!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

Some area could see some spring snow

Cloudy, breezy conditions move in later today

If you are driving over our local mountain passes, expect snow

Warmer weather on the way later this week

We’ll see morning and afternoon showers for Spokane and some snow into Idaho.

Here’s a look at our highs; they are just below our normal highs.

A cold front is producing this rain and snow. The mountain snow will continue until noon at least. Sunny weather is on the way Tuesday and then another cold front for Wednesday, bringing more rain or snow. Increased sunshine and warmer comes into next weekend.