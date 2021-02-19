A Winter Weather Advisory tonight and a snowy Friday morning commute -Kris

Here are a few things to plan for Friday morning: snow boots, a pre-work shoveling session and needing a few extra minutes for the commute. Snow will continue overnight in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the region through Friday morning. Expect 2 – 4″ around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, with even more on the Palouse and in the Central Panhandle. The snow will taper off tomorrow morning for a dry day Friday in the valleys. Temperatures will stay below average, but we should at least get above freezing.

For Saturday, expect lingering snow over the mountains. Down in the valleys, it looks like mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s. Our average high is in the lower 40s. There is warmer weather on the way starting Sunday. A Sunday afternoon storm will bring gusty winds, a rain/snow mix to the valley and heavy mountain snow through the start of the workweek.