A Winter Weather Advisory for another snowy morning commute – Kris

At least you don’t have to worry about getting the kids to school tomorrow morning! While they sleep in with visions of sugar plums, you’ve got a slick morning commute to tackle. Snow will move into the Inland Northwest late this evening. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until noon Wednesday. Expect 1 -3″ of snow, most of which will already be on the ground and on the roads by the time the commute is underway. Here’s some good news; we’re warming up into the upper 30s Wednesday, so by the time you are heading home from work, the main roads will be in pretty good shape. We won’t be done with the wet weather, however. There’s a good chance of rain, possibly mixing with snow by tomorrow evening.

Thursday will also be warmer than average, with high temperatures climbing close to 40° in Spokane. There’s a chance of rain and snow, also. I’m not too worried about the chances of a White Christmas yet. Light snow is back in the forecast by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A cooling trend will take temperatures back to average by the weekend. That’s just the beginning of the cool down. Temperatures are expected to plummet next week with highs in the teens by the middle of the week.