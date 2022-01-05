A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the next few days – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect at 9 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, January 5:

  • Flurries today
  • Winter storm warning tonight
  • Heavy snow expected tonight
  • 4 to 8 inches of snow by Friday

Here’s a look at snow totals by Friday morning:

High temperatures today will be in the upper 20s.

Winter Storm Warning starts tonight at 9 p.m. and runs through Thursday afternoon.

4-8 inches of snow is expected then rain or snow showers Friday.

Dry weekend with cooler temps into next week.

