A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the next few days – Mark

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect at 9 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, January 5:

Flurries today

Winter storm warning tonight

Heavy snow expected tonight

4 to 8 inches of snow by Friday

Here’s a look at snow totals by Friday morning:

High temperatures today will be in the upper 20s.

Winter Storm Warning starts tonight at 9 p.m. and runs through Thursday afternoon.

4-8 inches of snow is expected then rain or snow showers Friday.

Dry weekend with cooler temps into next week.