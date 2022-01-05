A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the next few days – Mark
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect at 9 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, January 5:
- Flurries today
- Winter storm warning tonight
- Heavy snow expected tonight
- 4 to 8 inches of snow by Friday
Here’s a look at snow totals by Friday morning:
High temperatures today will be in the upper 20s.
Winter Storm Warning starts tonight at 9 p.m. and runs through Thursday afternoon.
4-8 inches of snow is expected then rain or snow showers Friday.
Dry weekend with cooler temps into next week.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.