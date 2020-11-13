A winter mix with travel issues, a better weekend ahead – Mark

Caution out there…snow is adding up in the mountains!

Conditions have been pretty decent in the lower elevations, but the mountains are seeing lots of snow today.

Heavy snow to the north and east, with the west slowly improving.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most of the region through 4 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures will be cool and will dry out sky-wise later.

Valleys will see a rain/snow mix. Heavy mountain snow expected throughout the day with more on the way tonight. Sunshine and breezy conditions Saturday with scattered showers Sunday.

On Monday, we see rain and then dry out again.