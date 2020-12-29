A winter blast is coming in Wednesday – Mark

Mark Peterson
by Mark Peterson

Happy Tuesday!

Get ready for some snow on the way tomorrow.

Here’s a look at the watches and warnings that will go into effect Wednesday.

Here are the 4 Things to Know today:

  • Tuesday will be cloudy and cool
  • We’ll see some icy conditions, so be careful on your way commute
  • Snow is on the way for Wednesday
  • Between 2-6 inches are expected in the Spokane area

As for today, cloudy and cool temperatures are expected.

Across the state, snow will fall in the Cascades.

Today will be mostly cloudy with light flurries and areas of freezing fog.

A Winter Weather Advisory begins Wednesday at 1 a.m. and continues until Thursday at 4 a.m. 1-2 inches of snow are expected overnight with another 2-4 inches of snow Wednesday. Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers Friday and rain/snow mix Saturday and Sunday.

