Wind to wrap up the week, wind advisory starts this afternoon – Mark
Winds this afternoon with increased cloud cover.
Your 4 Things for Friday, October 16:
Wind Advisory is in effect from 1 pm until 7 pm.
Expect clouds and a possible afternoon showers. Calmer and cooler Saturday with showers and a lowering snow level Sunday. Clouds and cooler temperatures will be with us next week with morning frost.
