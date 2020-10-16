Wind to wrap up the week, wind advisory starts this afternoon – Mark

Winds this afternoon with increased cloud cover.

Fry Day Planner[1]

Your 4 Things for Friday, October 16:

Fri 4 Things[1]

Wind Advisory is in effect from 1 pm until 7 pm.

Fri Winds Advisory[1]

Expect clouds and a possible afternoon showers. Calmer and cooler Saturday with showers and a lowering snow level Sunday. Clouds and cooler temperatures will be with us next week with morning frost.

Fri 4 Days[1]

 

