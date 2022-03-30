A windy Wednesday, plus slightly cooler weather in the forecast – Kris

Grab a box of tissues and remember your allergy medication for a breezy, sneezy Wednesday chock-full of airborne tree pollen! This is the windiest time of year in the Inland Northwest, and it is also a tricky time for allergy sufferers. Tough combination. Blame a dry cold front for the winds tomorrow, which will gust up to 35 mph in the afternoon. It will also be a little cooler. Expect highs Wednesday in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. Skies will clear Wednesday evening, and that is GOOD TIMING! There’s a decent chance that we could see the Aurora Borealis late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. A G3 (strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watch has been issued for March 31st. Read more here: https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/

The mostly clear skies will last through Thursday. Right now it looks like the weekend will be dry with the possibility of some mountain showers. There’s a better chance of valley showers on Monday.