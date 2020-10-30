A windy start to the Halloween weekend – Kris

Your Halloween decorations may have already taken a beating from last week’s record snow and ice. And tomorrow, gusty winds will send Styrofoam headstones and spider webs flying. A cold front will zip through Friday morning. It will bring the chance of a few light showers in the morning. As skies clear in the afternoon, the winds will pick up. Gusts of up to 45 miles per hour can be expected. High temperatures on Friday will top out in the mid 50s, which is a little above average.

The front will bring cooler air for Saturday, but highs will still top out around 50 degrees. Otherwise, expect a SPOOKTACULAR Halloween forecast. Mostly sunny skies and light winds will take the worry out the weather as you make your plans.

For Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies and highs back up n the mid 50s. Breezy weather and a chance of showers returns for the middle of next week.