A windy night tonight followed by Christmas week SUNSHINE! -Kris

It’s a good thing Santa isn’t flying across the Inland Northwest tonight! A strong cold front is racing across the region, bringing gusty winds, valley rain, mountain snow and cooler weather to the region. A WIND ADVISORY will remain in effect for the region through tonight. Expect wind gusts as high as 50 mph with valley rain and mountain snow. After a high temperature of 50° on Monday, temperatures will drop back down into the 30s on Tuesday.

Any rain or snow we get on Tuesday will be our last for a few days. A ridge of high pressure will take over for a very calm, drama-free Christmas forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies through Christmas Eve Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s. There’s a chance of light snow late Christmas night, that could linger into Saturday morning.