A windstorm is on the way for Sunday. Be prepared by downloading the 4 News Now weather app

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A strong windstorm is on the way Sunday and the 4 News Now weather team wants to make sure your family is safe.

Wind gusts of 50-60 mph are expected, meaning downed trees and powerlines could make for widespread power outages.

