A white Christmas for the Inland Northwest

by Erin Robinson

The tree tops are glistening – it’s a white Christmas in the Inland Northwest!

We’ll see some snow showers throughout the day, so if you’re traveling, be prepared for some impacts. The highest chances for snow are in the afternoon and evening, with temperatures in the mid 20s.

More snow is on the way for Sunday, too. Areas north of Spokane, including Colville, Republic, Sandpoint, Newport and Bonners Ferry will see steady accumulations through Sunday night. There could be as much as 10 inches of snow in some areas with a Winter Storm Warning in effect all weekend.

Sunday brings the start of our frigid arctic air. Gusty winds are expected with subzero wind chills for parts of the inland Northwest.

