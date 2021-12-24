A white Christmas and a bitter cold New Year in the forecast – Kris

It might be a little thin in spots after our 40° weather today, but most Inland Northwest families have at least a little snow on the ground. We will be adding to that snow Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! Hooray! The chance of light snow starts tonight. Temperatures will be dropping into the 20s for lows, and wet, slushy roads and sidewalks are already icy. For Friday, expect hit and miss snow showers. There’s the potential for some short-lived heavier snow showers in spots, but overall accumulations will be in the 1 – 2″ range. Highs on Friday will briefly peak in the mid 30s, but most of the day will be right around freezing or a little below.

CHRISTMAS DAY will be a little bit colder with highs right around 30 degrees. The chance of snow showers will continue through the day on Saturday and right on into Sunday. Heavier snow accumulations can be expected in the Northeast Mountains and North Idaho. As a result, a WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued. Once Christmas weekend is in the books, the focus turns to the arctic air that will be invading the area. Expect temperatures to start dropping on Monday and continue through the week. Right now, it looks like temperatures will bottom out Wednesday or Thursday and then will slowly start to moderate. That said, expect below-average temperatures to continue for the next week and a half or more.