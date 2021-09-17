A wet weekend is upon us – Mark

It’s chilly this morning! Expect clouds and cooler temperatures today. By dinnertime, high temperatures will hit 67 degrees. Clouds are moving in and expect some possible rain this evening. Also, make sure you have your umbrellas and raincoats ready because a wet weekend is expected.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, Sept. 17:

Clouds moving in

Evening showers possible

Wet weekend ahead

Cooler and breezy conditions

Skies will be cloudy and temperatures cool today.

A cold and wet front enters the region bringing gusty winds tonight and rainy weather for the weekend. Temperatures will be around 67 degrees today with low 60s into Monday. However, we will warm up next week.