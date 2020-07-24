Relish in the 80s before the 90s make a comeback -Mark
Here is your local weather forecast for July 24, 2020
A few clouds and mild today, gusty SW winds throughout the day.
Red Flag Warning until 8pm. Winds and low humidity are a dangerous combination.
Cooler yet comfortable weather today.
We begin to warm Saturday with a sunny sky.
Cooler and clouds for today with clearing and mild for Saturday. High pressure builds in for Sunday with warmer temps and then the heat turns up for Monday and Tuesday.
