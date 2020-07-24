Relish in the 80s before the 90s make a comeback -Mark

Here is your local weather forecast for July 24, 2020
A few clouds and mild today, gusty SW winds throughout the day.

Fri Dayplanner[1]

Red Flag Warning until 8pm. Winds and low humidity are a dangerous combination.

Fri Red Flag[1]

Cooler yet comfortable weather today.

Fri Highs[1]

We begin to warm Saturday with a sunny sky.

Fri Saturday Highs[1]

Cooler and clouds for today with clearing and mild for Saturday. High pressure builds in for Sunday with warmer temps and then the heat turns up for Monday and Tuesday.

Fri Planning 7 Day[1]

 

