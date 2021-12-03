A Washington woman was found dead in Mexico while on a trip with her boyfriend. Now, her family wants closure.

by Kaitlin Knapp

CHENEY, Wash.– A Washington woman went to Cancun over Thanksgiving weekend and never made it back home.

Sativa Transue’s family said she went to Mexico last week with her boyfriend. The 26-year-old was found dead in her hotel room Saturday morning. Mexican authorities arrested her boyfriend for femicide — the murder of a woman.

“My sister was just the brightest person I knew,” said Transue’s sister, Mykayla Bolieu. “She had just a contagious laugh, she could light up the room.”

Transue was born and raised in Cheney. The Washington native graduated from Eastern Washington University with an exercise science degree. She moved to the Seattle area four years ago. Though she was hours away from family, Transue would talk to them every day. Things changed when she went on her trip.

Bolieu said she got a message from her sister saying she and her boyfriend were arguing on the plane. Transue later said her trip was going ok, until it wasn’t ok anymore.

According to Bolieu, she stopped hearing from her sister the night before she was found dead. Bolieu said she didn’t really think much of it.

“I was just thinking oh, my sister’s in Mexico. She’s had a few drinks. Just having fun,” Bolieu said.

Bolieu then got texts from Transue’s friends on Saturday morning and they told her something was wrong. The night before Transue was found dead, Mexican authorities said she called the police on her boyfriend. She said he hit her while he was drunk.

“The next morning, they found her dead in the hotel room, beaten to death,” Bolieu said. “My sister was so scared of death and that makes me even more sad. She was so scared of oblivion.”

Mexican authorities said they have since arrested her boyfriend for murder. They identify him along as Taylor. However, Bolieu said his full name is Taylor Allen.

In a press release from the police department, authorities said based on Transue’s injuries and the indication that Allen was the only one with Transue, he was arrested.

“We’re taking it very hard and right now it doesn’t even feel real,” Bolieu said.

Bolieu claims Allen’s lawyer wants a private autopsy and said they cannot bring her sister’s body back right now. It was another heartbreak for the family who said the couple was not in a healthy relationship.

“We said Sativa, you have to leave. You can come home,” Bolieu said to her sister on a recent trip to the west side. “I’m so sorry I didn’t push harder. I’m so sorry that I didn’t go over there and make her come home.”

She said she does not want this to happen to anyone else.

“I think she [Transue] would be proud of me for advocating for her. For getting her justice and for her getting the word out there,” said Bolieu.

4 News Now has reached out to Mexican authorities and the US Embassy about the investigation. They have not responded to our request.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence there is help. You can reach the National Domestic Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or texting “START” to 88788.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.