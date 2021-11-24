A warming trend is on the way – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Wednesday!

We’re seeing colder temperatures again today with most low to mid-30s.

Wed Rest Of

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • If you’re taking a walk, be prepared for some slippery sidewalks
  • Some fog and clouds will linger today
  • A cloudy Thanksgiving is on tap
  • Rain moves in Friday

Wed Mid 4 Things

Our high temperatures are cooler than average.

Wed Highs

Another cold night is on the way, but things will start warming up Thursday.

Wed Night Lows

Today will be cloudy and cold with patchy morning fog and some freezing fog possible.

Scattered showers are on the way Thursday with light rain for Friday. Cloudy with scattered showers will come again Saturday, then a very mild Sunday and Monday with temps near 50 degrees.

Wed Planning

