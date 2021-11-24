A warming trend is on the way – Mark

Happy Wednesday!

We’re seeing colder temperatures again today with most low to mid-30s.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

If you’re taking a walk, be prepared for some slippery sidewalks

Some fog and clouds will linger today

A cloudy Thanksgiving is on tap

Rain moves in Friday

Our high temperatures are cooler than average.

Another cold night is on the way, but things will start warming up Thursday.

Today will be cloudy and cold with patchy morning fog and some freezing fog possible.

Scattered showers are on the way Thursday with light rain for Friday. Cloudy with scattered showers will come again Saturday, then a very mild Sunday and Monday with temps near 50 degrees.