A warming trend heading into the weekend! – Kris

Make plans for a warm and dry weekend! A warming trend will take our temperatures into the mid-to-upper 50s on Friday. It’s not going to be a bright, sunny day, however. Expect mostly cloudy skies. This weekend will also be warm, with a chance to get our first 60°+ day of the season on Saturday. Like Friday, we will have a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds than sun.

The chance of showers returns by late Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will cool closer to average by the start of the work week.