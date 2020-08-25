A warm Tuesday with some smoke throughout the region -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good morning and happy Tuesday! It is August 25. Conditions will be, overall, comfortable today.

Temperatures will sit in the mid 80s today. This is cooler than yesterday by just a few degrees.

By the time you head out the door, temperatures will be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. We hang onto the cloud cover until this afternoon. By this evening, we’ll clear out.

As of this morning, we are seeing a layer of light to moderate smoke.

Air quality in and around Spokane is in the ‘yellow’ moderate, as of this morning.

Areas in north Idaho near Coeur d’Alene are in the yellow as well. In Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint, AQ levels are in the green.

We sustain upper 80s throughout the week and into the weekend. Sunday and Monday, though, are showing changes in the forecast. We may have a weather system arriving Sunday that will bring us cooler temperatures and wet weather.