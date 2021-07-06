A warm start to the week with a brief cool down on the horizon! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunny with our highs in the 90s to start off our week. As we head into the overnight hours, temps will drop off into the low-60s — a welcome relief for many! Tuesday, we’re back into the upper-90s but the silver lining here is the winds will be light and variable.

Wednesday, all eyes are on a slight chance for dry thunderstorms in the morning and a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the day. This front will not only kick up the potential for these storms, but also gusty afternoon winds.

All of this leads to a nasty combination for the current wildfires and the potential for new ones.

On the backside of that front: a brief cool down! This will be the first day in two weeks with our highs in the 80s. By the weekend, the heat returns.