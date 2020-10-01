A warm start to the spookiest month of the year -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good evening and happy Thursday! It is October 1. We started off the spooky month relatively warm. Temperatures were in the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the region.

Spokane typically sees an average high of mid 60s this time of year. We’ll stay above average into our weekend.

Tonight’s low temperatures will sit in the 30s and 40s. Light winds this evening and into tomorrow.

We’ll see another day for 80s on Saturday. Then Sunday and into the work week, we cruise into the 70s. Overnight lows will hover in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday’s conditions to finish off the work week will be dry and mostly sunny. As you head out the door, you’ll want a light sweater. You might not need it during the afternoon. Temperatures in the upper 70s for your afternoon high. Some cloud cover will roll in towards late afternoon and into the evening.

We’ve had lingering smoke and haze throughout the region. That is expected to stick around through the weekend.

Omak and Lewiston will hit mid 80s on Friday. Areas in north Idaho will mainly see mid to upper 70s.

Have a great evening! -Nikki