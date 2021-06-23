A warm start to a hot Wednesday – Mark

Here’s a look at the 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, June 23:

90 degrees and hotter all week

Sun and cloud mix

100 degrees this weekend

108 degrees next week

Expect a warm start to your Wednesday. By dinnertime, temperatures should hit 90 degrees.

Temperatures will be above average all day.

An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Friday afternoon through Tuesday.

Expect sun and clouds today with 90 degrees as the high temperature. We will see more 90 degree heat through Friday. This weekend, we will reach 100 degrees.