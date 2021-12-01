A warm and windy start to December – Mark

Welcome to December! Can you believe it?

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, December 1:

Record high temperatures

Mountain showers

Breezy conditions

Cooler, dry weekend ahead

Today will be cloudy, breezy and warm. Temperatures by dinner time will be in the upper 50s.

According to the Nation Weather Service, we could see record breaking temperatures today.

Temperatures will be above average will be well above average across the state today, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We will have gusty southwest winds today. It will be breezy and mild overnight with a somewhat cooler Thursday.

The weekend will be in the 40s with clouds.

Rain or snow is possible Sunday night into Monday.