A warm and windy couple of days – Mark
Happy Tuesday,
A warm and windy couple of days are on tap.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:
- We’re sitting about 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year
- There is a slight chance of showers
- We’ll see more record warmth on Wednesday
- A cooler, mild weekend is on the way
The rest of your day will include high 40s and low 50s with breezy conditions.
A front moving around us brings breezy and warm weather for today and Wednesday. Near record-high temperatures are coming Wednesday and then we cool down to near normal for the weekend. Sunday night into Monday brings a chance of rain or snow.
