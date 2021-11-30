A warm and windy couple of days – Mark

Mark Peterson,
by Mark Peterson

Happy Tuesday,

A warm and windy couple of days are on tap.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

  • We’re sitting about 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year
  • There is a slight chance of showers
  • We’ll see more record warmth on Wednesday
  • A cooler, mild weekend is on the way

Tue 4 Things Mid

The rest of your day will include high 40s and low 50s with breezy conditions.

Tue Rest Of

A front moving around us brings breezy and warm weather for today and Wednesday. Near record-high temperatures are coming Wednesday and then we cool down to near normal for the weekend. Sunday night into Monday brings a chance of rain or snow.

Tue Planning 7

