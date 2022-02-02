A very quick cold snap for Wednesday – Kris

It will be a surprising cold walk to the bus stop tomorrow! Temperatures will drop into the single digits and low double digits Wednesday morning with mostly clear skies and patchy fog. That’s the coldest it’s been in a month. Expect a dry day with increasing clouds and high temperatures only in the mid 20s in Spokane. That’s more than 10 degrees below average! By tomorrow evening, a weak system will bring some light snow over the region, but it won’t amount to much.

Meanwhile, it’s only going to be a quick cool-down. A warming trend kicks off on Thursday. Another round of precipitation will arrive Friday afternoon. However, with temperatures in the mid 30s, expect a mix of rain and snow in the valleys. Drier, warmer weather is on the way for the weekend and beyond.