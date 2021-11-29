Another unseasonably warm day with rain showers expected – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, November 29:
- Morning rain showers
- Dry afternoon
- Wednesday will be the warmest day
- Cooling down this weekend
Expect rain in the morning with mild temperatures all day. By dinnertime, temperatures will be around 50 degrees.
Temperatures will be well above average across the region.
Morning rain will wrap up by noon. Then expect a cloudy and warm afternoon with above average temperatures.
Conditions will be dry for the rest of the week.
Wednesday will see near record high temperatures in the region.
