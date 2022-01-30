A tricky Sunday with winter weather by the evening – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Wet and wintry weather is on the way to the Inland Northwest after a very quiet two-and-a-half weeks around here. Most of Sunday won’t be that exciting, but as we head into the evening some notable moisture will get over the Cascades and bring us a rain and snow.

Most of Sunday will feature scattered showers with temperatures in the 20s to start and middle 30s by the afternoon. There’s a slight chance for snow around Spokane in the morning, but most of the action will be in the Idaho Panhandle with scattered snow through the day. Some freezing rain is possible around Moses Lake, Wenatchee, and the Grand Coulee.

The deeper moisture arrives after 5 p.m. with rain around Spokane, snow changing to rain and then back to snow around Coeur d’Alene, and plenty of snow in the Idaho mountains, Panhandle valleys, and from Deer Park and Elk north through Pend Oreille County. A cold front will come along for the ride with this moisture and will kick up winds across our area. Wind gusts in Washington and the Idaho Palouse will hit over 30 mph. It’s going to be a windy, wet night.

The worst of the weather moves on by Monday morning, but there will be a lot of snow covered roads and slick spots where wet roads have frozen overnight. Flurries and a few scattered snow showers will hang around for the start of the week. The week ahead is colder than average with some sunshine in the middle and a slight chance for snow showers each day.