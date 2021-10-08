A fall-like day is wrapping up the week – Mark

You made it to Friday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, October 8:

Expect a sunny, fall-like day with temperatures in the mid 50s and low 60s.

Temperatures will be just below average across the state today. Overnight lows will be freezing.

Expect sunshine and a few clouds for today and Saturday.

The next round of rain will move in Sunday. This will be accompanied by breezy winds and even cooler temperatures.

Temperatures will continue to drop next week, with lows in the 50s during the day and temperatures around 30 degrees in the morning.