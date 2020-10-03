A sunny weekend in the 70s! Assume it is the last of the season. -Kris

I have some advice for you heading into this weekend: make it count! Pick apples, take family pictures, play in the leaves, hike, bike and set up your outdoor Halloween decorations. Our impossibly long string of sunshine and 70s continues, but there is an end in sight. In the meantime, high pressure will keep the blue skies in the forecast for the next several days, and temperatures will remain between 10 and 15 degrees above average.

On Saturday, the thin veil of smoke from California wildfires will give the sky an orangey tint. A weak disturbance on Sunday won’t bring any clouds or showers, but it should clear our air. There will be very little change in our weather until next weekend. There is growing consensus that a large-scale change in our weather pattern will usher in cooler, wetter weather starting late Friday night and continuing through next weekend.