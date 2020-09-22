A sunny, warm start to Fall -Kris

Fall officially starts tomorrow morning at 6:30, but it is going to feel more like late summer than sweater weather. Expect mostly cloudy skies to start the day tomorrow with sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the mid 70s, which is just a little above average.

For the first time in a long time, some desperately needed rain is on the way as an early-season cold front approaches. The chance of rain will creep into the forecast late Wednesday and will continue through the end of the workweek. Highs will drop into the 60s. A warming and drying trend kicks off early next week.