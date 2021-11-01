Expect a sunny start to November – Mark
Welcome to a new month!
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, November 1:
- Sunshine today
- Showers tonight
- Cloudy week ahead
- Thursday rain
Today will be sunny and mild. High temperatures will reach 54 degrees by dinnertime.
Temperatures will be above average today.
Rain will move in late this evening into Tuesday morning.
It will be cloudy and mild Tuesday into the weekend with rain on Thursday.
