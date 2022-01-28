A sunny Friday is on tap – Mark

Happy Friday!

We’re starting out foggy, but we’ll see some sun breaks later today before clouds move in overnight.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Sunshine comes mid-day

High chance of clouds on Saturday

Rain and snow on the way for Sunday

Light snow is expected next week

Our highs are about average today with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 30s.

It will be just about the same for Saturday.

There is a good chance we’ll see some sun later today. More clouds move in overnight with more fog for Saturday morning.

Sunday will bring another front with rain to snow starting in the afternoon. Cooler and cloudier weather with some flurries start next week.