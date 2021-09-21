A sunny farewell to summer – Mark

It’s the last day of summer and we’re ending the season with sunny, warm weather.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Today will be sunny and warm with temperatures creeping up into the mid 70s.

Our highs are above-average across the region. Temperatures are even getting into the low 80s toward the south.

Fall starts Wednesday and brings partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures and sunshine. We’ll be warm through next week with mid to uppers 70s each day.