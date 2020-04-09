A sunny end to the week! – Mark
Sunshine and some vitamin D will be the prescription for some smiles today and Friday.
High pressure continues to keep our area steady and warming. The overnight lows are mild as well.
Friday, we will see warmer temps and sunshine with light winds through the day.
The weekend models continue to see a quick cold front come through Saturday with gusty winds and scattered showers. Sunday will be calmer and cooler.
