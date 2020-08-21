A sunny & breezy wrap to the work week -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Happy Friday! It is August 21. Welcome to the end of your work week! We are expecting a lot of sunshine, warm temperatures and breezy conditions.

There is a weather system pulling in from the southwest heading northeast into Washington. That weather system is not affecting us much in eastern Washington and north Idaho. Conditions are mainly dry and calm for the morning. Temperatures in Spokane are starting off in the mid-60s.

HEAT SAFETY:

Drink water, stay hydrated

Wear sunscreen (SPF 30 or above)

NEVER leave any children or pets in the car for any amount of time

Check on elderly neighbors

Be mindful of where you’re walking your pet. Pavement will be very hot, too hot, for your pet’s paws

Make sure pets have plenty of water

If you have outdoor pets, consider bringing them inside with the A/C and electric fans to cool down during the afternoon

Be mindful of fire prevention! Know your burn restrictions

Tomorrow, we will drop almost ten degrees in Spokane to 80s degrees. A much more comfortable weekend than last weekend when temperatures were in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Wind speeds will pick up this afternoon and evening. Up to 25 mph wind gusts this afternoon and up to 30 mph gusts tonight.