Enjoy a sunny and warm Memorial Day – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, May 31:
- Very mild start
- Sunny and warm today
- Light winds
- Above 90 degrees this week
Sunny and warm weather is expected today.
Temperatures will be above average with light winds expected.
High pressure and heat starts building today with 90 degrees expected Tuesday through Thursday. The weekend will cool down.
