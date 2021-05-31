Enjoy a sunny and warm Memorial Day – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, May 31:

  • Very mild start
  • Sunny and warm today
  • Light winds
  • Above 90 degrees this week

Mon Am 4 Things

Sunny and warm weather is expected today.

Mon Plan

Temperatures will be above average with light winds expected.

Mon Highs

High pressure and heat starts building today with 90 degrees expected Tuesday through Thursday. The weekend will cool down.

Mon 4 Day

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.