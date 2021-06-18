Enjoy a sunny and warm Friday – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, June 18:

Sunny and warmer today

80s this weekend

Breezy at times

Hot next week

Expect sunny and warm conditions today.

Temperatures will be above average all across the region.

Warm temperatures and cloudy skies are expected Saturday.

High pressure keeps us sunny and warm with upper 80s in the forecast. On Saturday, we will see a slight cool down with clouds and breezy conditions. Temperatures will be warming into the 90s next week!