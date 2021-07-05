Hot temperatures and sunny skies to wrap up the holiday weekend – Mark

Today will be sunny and hot with temperatures reaching 92 degrees by dinnertime.

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know for Monday, July 5:

Sunny and hot today

Clear and cooler nights

A break from the heat Thursday

Hot weekend ahead

Temperatures will be very warm east of the Cascades.

High pressure keeps us sunny and hot. Wednesday will be cloudy with isolated mountain showers. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s Thursday, then we warm back up for the weekend.