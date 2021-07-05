Hot temperatures and sunny skies to wrap up the holiday weekend – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Today will be sunny and hot with temperatures reaching 92 degrees by dinnertime.

Mon Plan

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know for Monday, July 5:

  • Sunny and hot today
  • Clear and cooler nights
  • A break from the heat Thursday
  • Hot weekend ahead

Mon Am 4 Things

Temperatures will be very warm east of the Cascades.

Mon Hi

High pressure keeps us sunny and hot. Wednesday will be cloudy with isolated mountain showers. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s Thursday, then we warm back up for the weekend.

Mon 4 Day

