A sunny afternoon today and a snowy commute Thursday morning – Mark

Enjoy today’s sunshine while you can because more snow is on the way. The 4 News Now weather team is tracking the storm and will keep you updated throughout the next 24 hours as snow moves into the region.

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know for today:

Today will be sunny and mild

Winds will be light and breezy

The snow moves in early Thursday morning

Cloudy and mild conditions are on the way for this weekend

Here’s what the snow will look like on Thursday morning – We’re seeing snowfall across most of the region around 6 a.m.

Here’s a look at today’s mild temperatures:

We are in between systems with sunshine and mild. The next front comes in tonight with breezy conditions and snow starting around 5 a.m. Anywhere between 1-3 inches are expected with more showers into Friday.