A sunny afternoon today and a snowy commute Thursday morning – Mark
Enjoy today’s sunshine while you can because more snow is on the way. The 4 News Now weather team is tracking the storm and will keep you updated throughout the next 24 hours as snow moves into the region.
Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know for today:
- Today will be sunny and mild
- Winds will be light and breezy
- The snow moves in early Thursday morning
- Cloudy and mild conditions are on the way for this weekend
Here’s what the snow will look like on Thursday morning – We’re seeing snowfall across most of the region around 6 a.m.
Here’s a look at today’s mild temperatures:
We are in between systems with sunshine and mild. The next front comes in tonight with breezy conditions and snow starting around 5 a.m. Anywhere between 1-3 inches are expected with more showers into Friday.
