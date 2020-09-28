A summer feel for the week – Mark

Happy Monday!

Our mornings are starting cold, but warming up in the afternoons.

There will be plenty of sunshine to get the kids out and running around for awhile.

Temperatures will linger just above average today. If you’ll remember, one year ago today we were dealing with record-breaking snowfall.

Even warmer conditions are on the way for Tuesday, with sunny weather again.

High pressure sets in and will keep the clouds away and winds will be light most of the week. Temperatures will be above average all week as well.

All things positive…. well, there will be some frost but only through Tuesday morning.