A statewide shutdown through the eyes of one Coeur d’Alene city block

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. – Sherman Avenue in downtown Coeur d’Alene is usually packed with people on a Friday night. This Friday looked a lot different.

Change is inevitable, but this was a change that no one saw coming.

“My feeling is that life changes for us all the time,” said Beth Rich Brown, Owner of Mix It Up.

Just one day ago, Brown’s small business between Sixth St. and Sherman Ave. was up and running. Now, her doors are closed.

“I have five fabulous women that work for me and they’re all claiming unemployment,” said Brown.

She’s not the only local business having to make difficult decisions.

“It’s been odd. Nobody has ever gone through this before,” said Jason Rex, Owner of Collective Kitchen.

Collective Kitchen is a restaurant usually filled with customers. They’re now only accepting orders to go.

“It’s definitely challenging, especially for a small business,” said Rex.

Then there are specialty shops who’ve barely made the cut to stay open. Nonetheless, they’re still feeling the impacts of the shutdown.

“This is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. The streets are empty,” said Debbie McKeown, Owner of Migliore.

Normally, McKeown sees about 30 to 40 customers a day. That number has dropped to about two to three a day.

Regardless, she along with other local businesses are choosing to focus on the bigger picture.

“I have a more, maybe positive outlook because I’m excited to be here and I embrace the community,” McKeown said.

A community not only focused on themselves, but also others.

“We want you to be frequenting the other restaurants because when it comes down to it, we’re all in this together. It sounds cliche but we really are,” said Brown.

While some things are out of our control, they find comfort in knowing they aren’t going through this change alone.

“I firmly believe we will come out on the other side of this stronger than ever,” Brown said.

