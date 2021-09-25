A Spokane mom says she’s glad she got vaccinated for her unborn son

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — COVID-19 is hitting hospitals and families hard and health experts want to make sure those not in this world yet are protected.

Doctors recommend pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine. Some hospitals have already seen babies with the virus. Doctors say getting COVID while pregnant can be very devastating.

“Just the benefits of potentially passing on antibodies to him were just too much to pass up, so we decided to go for it,” said Mallory Yeates, a first-time mom.

She got her vaccine during her third trimester. Yeates said she debated on waiting and talked to her doctor about it first before ultimately deciding to get it for Logan, her unborn son.

“We know that pregnant women who receive the vaccine or breastfeeding women who receive the vaccine can pass protective antibodies to their babies or their newborns,” said Dr. Gretchen LaSalle, a physician with Multicare Rockwood Clinic. “We’ve now had over 150,000 pregnant women choose to receive in COVID vaccines.”

Passing antibodies is not a guarantee, but Yeates said she hopes Logan got some.

Babies can get the virus the same way as adults — through droplets or exposure. Doctors say getting COVID while pregnant can also increase preterm deliveries.

“They [babies] are the most medically fragile group in our community,” said Dr. Brook Lang, a neonatologist at Kootenai Health.

Yeates understands it is a personal choice, but she is supportive of it.

“For me, it came down to I want this little guy to have all the protection he can,” she said. “He’s a happy, healthy, wild little critter.”

The best thing to do is to talk to your doctors and find different, accurate sources of information.

