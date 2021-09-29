A Spokane County firefighter’s vaccine exemption was approved, but he could still lose his job

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash.– A Spokane County firefighter is fighting to keep his job even though his religious COVID-19 vaccine exemption was approved.

Firefighters licensed by the state of Washington as EMTs or paramedics fall under Governor Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate. While they can apply for an exemption, they are also entitled to a reasonable accommodation assessment.

Fire District 8 said it was not able to come up with accommodations for Cody Miles. They handed him a letter of intent to separate, which did not sit well with the community.

On Tuesday, coworkers and Valleyford community members spoke in favor of keeping Miles on the job.

“This is not just my job on the line. This is my career, my passion and the means by which I provide for my family,” Miles said.

Under the exemption, Miles is allowed to have a reasonable accommodation assessment. Spokane County Fire District 8 said they looked at what could be done to make sure the health and safety of other firefighters and the community all while accommodating Miles’ exemption.

Chief Lonnie Rash said they couldn’t provide that.

“I ask that you do look at other accommodations. If I am accommodated as a medical provider — sorry, not a provider. In the medical field, I look that you please do that for not only Cory but anybody else who comes up here,” one community member said.

One concern that was brought up by the Local 3711 Firefighters’ Union President Jay Wilkens was the open shifts that might be forced to be mandatory and low morale.

No decision was made Tuesday night. The fire commissioners said they wanted to talk to their legal counsel about how to handle the issue before making a decision.

According to Rash, out of the 42 full-time firefighters at district 8, 36 have provided proof of vaccination. To meet the state mandate, people under the requirement must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.

