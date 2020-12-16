A Spokane company is helping make COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s what they’ve been up to

Loren Holmes Vials of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine, each containing five doses, sit on a table Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, during a vaccine clinic at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Scientists have been racing to create a vaccine that help will bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and it turns out some of those vaccines are being made right here in Spokane.

HollisterStier is a pharmaceutical manufacturing company based in Spokane. It is the only vaccine manufacturer in Washington and has been assisting with the COVID-19 vaccine on behalf of their clients and as part of national efforts.

Company representatives could not say which national corporation they are working with (i.e. Pfizer or Moderna), but did say they making therapeutic remdesivir, as well.

HollisterStier has been in production 24/7 and with so much work, has had to hire 300 new employees since the start of the pandemic.

Despite the the vaccines being made here, it does not mean Spokane County will get them first. Distribution agreements are separate from their operations.

That said, the Spokane Regional Health District did announce Wednesday that vaccines have arrived in Spokane County. Providence Health Care expects to administer the first doses to high-risk caregivers starting Friday and MultiCare expects to receive its first shipment next week.

